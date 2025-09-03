RZHEV /Tver Region/, September 3. /TASS/. The special military operation in Ukraine was initiated, in part, due to a fundamental fracture in the post-World War II global order. According to Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council and leader of the United Russia party, the lessons of the war have been forgotten, the memory of those who sacrificed their lives has been neglected, and values that most people around the world deem unacceptable have been pushed to the forefront.

Speaking to members of the Volunteer Company and activists of the Young Guard of United Russia at a military-patriotic camp, Medvedev emphasized that, unlike many other countries, Russia continues to remember the lessons of World War II vividly.

He explained, "This collective memory formed the foundation of the world order established after the Second World War. Over time, this order began to crumble - first subtly, then more broadly - which ultimately led to the current military conflict. When the lessons of that great, bloody war are ignored, and the sacrifices of the fallen are forgotten, it creates a dangerous vacuum. Values that are fundamentally unacceptable to the majority of the global population then take center stage," Medvedev stated.