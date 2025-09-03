Russia will never tolerate careless attitude to its interests — Putin

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russia will never tolerate a careless attitude to its interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a press conference devoted to results of his visit to China when asked by one of reporters about the causes and perpetrators of the tragic events in Ukraine.

"Who is to blame for the tragedy that is happening? Those who brought it to this situation by completely ignoring Russia's interests in the sphere of its security. If someone thinks that it is possible to treat the people of our country so carelessly, they should know that we will never allow such things when Russia idly watches the events happening around it and does not react in any way, we will never allow such things," Putin said.

The collective West is currently trying to "shirk responsibility" for the Ukrainian conflict, the president added.