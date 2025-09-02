Russian senator highlights risk of armed conflict in Transnistria

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. An armed conflict could erupt in Transnistria, with contributing risks emanating from Ukraine and Romania, Andrey Klimov, deputy head of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, said at a press conference when asked about the likelihood of such a development.

"Such risks exist, and they have existed before - not only due to internal factors within Moldova and Transnistria. These risks originate largely from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime, and there are serious risks from the forces now in Romania. <...> There is also a major problem linked to large ammunition stockpiles," he stated.

Klimov stressed that Russia is seeking to resolve the situation through political and diplomatic means to prevent it from escalating into "irreversible consequences."

"The fewer conflicts around Russia, the better for us. In this regard, we are probably the most peace-seeking country worldwide," he concluded.