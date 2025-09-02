Trilateral summit of Russia, China, Mongolia kicks off in Beijing

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. The seventh trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and Mongolia has kicked off at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Russia’s delegation accompanying President Vladimir Putin particularly consists of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov, Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin.

The previous trilateral summit took place on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan in 2022.

The three countries cooperate in a number of fields, primarily the energy sector. The construction of the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline to China via Mongolia as a continuation of the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline is a flagship project.

Other priorities include cooperation in the field of transport and the development of a cross-border rail corridor. Work is also underway to implement trilateral environmental programs.