Putin invites SCO colleagues to cultural and sports forums in Russia

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited delegations of countries participating in the SCO Plus meeting to come to cultural and sports forums in St. Petersburg and Samara.

"We invite delegations from all your countries to the St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures, which starts next week, and to the Russia - Sports Power forum, which will be held in November in Samara," the Russian leader said.

The SCO currently unites 10 member states (Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan). There are also 2 states with observer status (Afghanistan, Mongolia) and 14 dialogue partners (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Sri Lanka) interacting with the SCO.