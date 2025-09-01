DONETSK, September 1. /TASS/. The Russian army has liberated the village of Kamyshevakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic, thereby strengthening its position along the frontline bordering the Dnepropetrovsk Region, according to Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the DPR head, speaking to TASS.

"Securing Kamyshevakha has enabled our forces to straighten the frontline along the border with the Dnepropetrovsk Region," Kimakovsky stated.

He also noted that nearly the entire western border area of the DPR is now under Russian control.

The Russian Defense Ministry previously announced the successful liberation of Kamyshevakha.