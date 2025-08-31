Putin attends formal reception in honor of heads of SCO delegations

TIANJIN, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and other heads of delegations from SCO member countries, as well as guests invited by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, took part in a formal reception organized by the host country, a TASS correspondent reported.

Putin was accompanied by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchxiuk, Deputy Chief of Staff Maxim Oreshkin, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to China Igor Morgulov, and Presidential Special Representative for SCO Affairs Bakhtiyor Khakimov.

The ceremony took place at the Tianjin Meijiang International Convention and Exhibition Center. Xi Jinping delivered a speech. Afterwards, the guests enjoyed a concert.