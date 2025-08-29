Russia working to prevent disruption of agreements reached in Alaska — MFA

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Moscow is working to prevent opponents of a Ukraine settlement from disrupting the understanding reached between Moscow and Washington in Alaska, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"We are currently working to prevent opponents of the moves toward resolving the situation in and around Ukraine from undermining the understanding that was reached in Anchorage. This is our top priority," he said in response to a question from TASS about whether US President Trump might visit Moscow. "What will happen next? That is another question."

The Putin-Trump meeting took place at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska on August 15. The summit lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader’s limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting. The Russian delegation also included Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said they mostly focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict.