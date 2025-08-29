MOSCOW, August 29. /TASSA/. Future security guarantees for Ukraine should not be a condition for negotiations, but the result of a peaceful settlement, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to the diplomat, Vladimir Zelensky continues to sabotage the negotiations on Ukraine and continue the conflict, while the words he chooses mirror those used by leaders of terrorist cells of the past.

TASS has compiled key statements by the official representative of the Foreign Ministry.

About Zelensky's attempts to disrupt the negotiations

- Zelensky undermines the talks: "Zelensky continued to take steps leading to the sabotage of the peace negotiation process and escalation of the conflict. On August 21, he told foreign journalists about Kiev's refusal to legally recognize the territories irretrievably lost by the clique, repeating his delusional maxims about their occupation."

- Zelensky's statements look eerily similar to those of terrorist leaders of days past: ‘He announced some surprises for the Russians and expressed hope for the presence of Canadian forces in Ukraine. The maple supporter of military intervention backed this idea, continued this idea, and promised to allocate $500 million for drones under the American arms purchase program. This refers to the list of priority requirements for Ukraine. And you know what's amazing? It's amazing that the vocabulary, well, I'm not talking about facial expressions at all, but Zelensky's vocabulary completely repeats the vocabulary of the leaders of terrorist cells of the past."

On security guarantees for Ukraine

- Future guarantees of security to Ukraine should not be a condition for negotiations, but the result of a peaceful settlement, taking into account the root causes of the conflict: "It is necessary to understand that provision of security guarantees is not a condition, but the result of a peaceful settlement based on eliminating the root causes of the crisis in Ukraine. That, in turn, will guarantee the security of our country."

- The West’s security guarantees proposals for Ukraine are directed against Russia and can only lead to destabilization: "By their very nature, based on the rudiments of colonial thinking, the guarantees of so-called security that are being discussed in Europe, of course, are not such, as they lead to the degradation of strategic stability at the regional and global levels."

- Moscow proceeds from the fact that "the options offered by the collective West are one-sided, built with the obvious expectation of containing Russia."

On the 'antisolidarity' of the EU members

- In Brussels, the cessation of oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia after the attack of the Ukrainian army on August 14 and 22 on the Druzhba pipeline on the Russian territory is not considered dangerous for the EU: "It is noteworthy that in this context, the Ukrainian media are replicating the position of the European Commission, which, in response to a request, informed that in Brussels - just think about it - they do not see any danger to the European Union from the cessation of oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia. I would like to ask: is this any way to act towards your colleagues in the European Union? It seems at this point you’ve already turned against your own members. Now it turns out that you are not in favor of the economy, now it turns out that you are in favor of making it worse for those who are inside your European structure."