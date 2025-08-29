Russian diplomat calls Finnish president's words about relations with Russia irresponsible

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Finnish President Alexander Stubb's statements about the country’s future relations with Russia are irresponsible and reminiscent of an "idiosyncratic" reaction, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Stubb earlier said that relations between Russia and Europe might be restored after the Ukraine conflict is settled, but they would not be the same as before.

"I think the medical term 'idiosyncrasy' is rather suitable for such expressions. Do you know what it means? It stands for psychological intolerance, a painful response to an emotional irritant, and of course, today Russia is such an irritant for official Helsinki," Zakharova noted.

"After all, this is the president of Finland, the country's president elected by its people. [The president of] Finland that has its own history. How can one make such irresponsible remarks that primarily harm the Finnish people?" the Russian diplomat said.

The Finnish leader has repeatedly spoken about the prospects of restoring relations with Russia after the end of the conflict in Ukraine. In April 2025, he said at a press conference in London that Helsinki needs to "morally prepare" for restoring relations with Moscow, and also noted that European leaders have begun discussing the possibility of establishing contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin.