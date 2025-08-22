Russia's flexibility vs Zelensky's reluctance to compromise: Lavrov on NBC News

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia has agreed to exercise flexibility on a range of issues proposed by US President Donald Trump after the summit in Alaska, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on NBC News.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Zelensky rejected all the proposed terms at his follow-up meeting with Trump, the diplomat noted.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Russian foreign minister.

Meeting with Zelensky

No meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky is planned, but the Russian leader will be ready for it when a "presidential agenda" is created: "Putin is ready to meet with Zelensky when the agenda is ready for a summit, and this agenda is not ready at all."

Russia ready for dialogue

Moscow has agreed to be flexible on a range of points Trump brought up: "President Trump suggested, after Anchorage, several points which we share and on some of them, we agreed to show some flexibility."

However, Zelensky said no to all the principles that Trump outlined at a meeting in Washington on August 18.

"When President Trump brought <…> those issues to the meeting in Washington, it was very clear to everybody that there are several principles which Washington believes must be accepted, including no NATO membership, including the discussion of territorial issues, and Zelensky said no to everything," the foreign minister stressed.