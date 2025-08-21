Russia, helped by Qatar, returns three Ukrainian children to their families

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova managed to reunite three more children with their relatives in Ukraine with the mediation of Qatar, a TASS correspondent reported.

"We are continuing our work to reunite children with their loved ones in Russia, Ukraine, and third countries. We are doing this on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Three children — two boys, aged eight and 15, and a six-year-old girl — will soon be reunited with their families in Ukraine," Lvova-Belova told reporters.

The ombudswoman also helped an adult with a disability move to Ukraine.

The meeting took place at the Qatari embassy in Moscow. Lvova-Belova told reporters that one boy was living with his uncle in Russia and the other was living with his grandmother. Their mothers were waiting for them in Ukraine. After her mother passed away, the girl stayed with her great-aunt; her father lives in Ukraine. "We are grateful to the State of Qatar, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and representatives of relevant agencies for their help," the ombudswoman added.

According to the press service of the commissioner for children’s rights, 26 children from 18 families have been reunited with relatives in Russia and 115 children from 91 families have been reunited with relatives in Ukraine and other countries. This includes children who are currently traveling to Ukraine.