Putin tells Saudi Arabian crown prince about results of his talks with Trump

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud about the results of his talks with US leader Donald Trump, the Kremlin press service reported.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia, during which he informed him of the main results of his recent contacts with US President Donald Trump," the statement said.

Early on August 19, the Russian and US leaders held a 40-minute telephone conversation. The two presidents expressed support for continuing direct talks between Moscow and Kiev, as well as discussed the possibility of elevating the level of these talks.