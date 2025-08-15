Russia ready to work on security of Ukraine — Putin

ANCHORAGE /Alaska /, August 16. /TASS/. Russia is ready to work on ensuring the security of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters after talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump in Alaska

"I agree with President Trump, who said today that Ukraine’s security should also be ensured. Of course, we are ready to work on that," the Russian leader said at a joint news conference.

At the same time, Putin continued, "in order for the Ukrainian reconciliation to be sustainable and long-term, all root causes of the crisis - of which we have spoken on many occasions - need to be fixed, Russia’s legitimate concerns taken into account, and a fair balance restored in the security of Europe and the world in general."