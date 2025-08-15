{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Putin-Trump Alaska Summit

Russia looking to discuss relations with US at Anchorage summit — envoy

According to Alexander Darchiev, Russia is looking forward to steady progress in its relations with the United States

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 15. /TASS/. The Russian side is planning to discuss all issues around relations between Moscow and Washington, Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev told reporters.

"Agenda across the board," the diplomat said in response to a question regarding topics that the Russian side expects to raise at the upcoming talks.

According to Darchiev, Russia is looking forward to steady progress in its relations with the United States. "A gradual, sustainable, and steady progress, I think," he noted.

Also, Russia awaits "a positive" outcome from the Alaska summit, said the ambassador who is a member of the Russian delegation.

Tags
Foreign policy
Putin arrives in Anchorage for talks with Trump
The talks with the US president Donald Trump are scheduled to kick off at 11:30 a.m. local time
Read more
Hungarian expert believes Trump is ready to compromise with Putin
The United States has taken a more balanced position on the events in Ukraine is encouraging, Endre Simo, head of the non-governmental organization Hungarian Peace Circle, said
Read more
Trump expected in Alaska first, to greet Putin in person — state governor
According to Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, it will happen pretty quick
Read more
Europe will be destroyed by Russians, if it gets involved in war — US analyst
Scott Ritter noted that NATO armies had declined over time
Read more
Novak supports gasoline export ban for producers in September
The government recommended oil companies to keep sufficient levels of fuel sales and prevent commodity buying by oil companies from each other on the exchange
Read more
Putin-Trump summit survival test for Zelensky, Rada lawmaker says
"If the superpowers’ leaders the agree on the future architecture of the world, Zelensky's role will become secondary and even unnecessary," Artyom Dmytruk said
Read more
Almost 80% of Russians trust Putin — poll
The poll, carried out between August 8 and August 10, surveyed 1,500 respondents
Read more
Russian troops liberate seven communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 2,740 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 30 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
RDIF CEO Dmitriev echoes Trump’s remark about high stakes ahead of Alaska summit
Kirill Dmitriev commented on a remark about high stakes posted by Donald Trump
Read more
Endless power flows from solidarity of Russia, DPRK — agency
"Our people remembers well the noble deeds of the best sons and daughters of the Russian people in the name of international duty," Kim Jong Un said
Read more
Russia has clear position to be outlined at talks with US in Alaska — Lavrov
The August 15 meeting in Anchorage will be the first face-to-face talks between Putin and Trump since June 2021
Read more
Ukraine to send additional troops to Donetsk area — Zelensky
The Ukrainian media reported on August 12 that the situation near Dobropolye, Mirnograd, and Krasnoarmeisk has deteriorated dramatically for the Ukrainian army
Read more
Lukashenko, Trump hold phone call
The US president said that he had discussed his upcoming summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the phone call with the Belarusian president
Read more
PREVIEW: Putin, Trump to meet in Alaska
It will be the first ever visit to Alaska by a Russian leader, including the times of the Russian Empire and the USSR
Read more
Meeting between Putin, Trump to start on Friday at 10 p.m. Moscow time — White House
According to the document, at 5:45 p.m. local time (04:45 a.m. Saturday Moscow time) Trump will leave Anchorage and fly to Washington
Read more
Putin arrives in Magadan before Alaska summit
After visiting the Omega-Sea plant, a unique enterprise for processing and refining fish oil, the head of state will go to the cultural and social center of the Mayak Park
Read more
Agenda of Putin-Trump summit, delegation lineups — Kremlin aide offers details
According to Yury Ushakov, the summit will center around the settlement of the Ukraine crisis, but the leaders will discuss other issues as well
Read more
Trumps says they 'get along' with Putin
The US leaders expressed hope that the upcoming summit will be productive
Read more
Russia supports Armenia in creating Trump route — Deputy PM Overchuk
"If Armenia thinks that something is good for it, we surely support Armenia here," Alexey Overchuk said
Read more
South Korea invites Putin to APEC summit — Russian diplomat
As Marat Berdyev noted, this is the standard protocol practice and the duty of the hosting side
Read more
Trump sets off to Anchorage for talks with Putin
In accordance with the schedule released by the US leader’s press service earlier, bilateral events are slated to begin at 11:00 a.m. local time
Read more
Russian Navy developing new ship for oceanic missions — Navy’s chief
Russian shipbuilders are currently constructing Project 22350 frigates capable of accomplishing missions in the close-in and distant maritime zones
Read more
EU foreign ministers to discuss 19th anti-Russian sanctions package on August 29-30
According to a source, a consensus from all EU countries is needed to approve each new package of sanctions, and the results of the US-Russia summit will certainly influence the mood of the member states
Read more
Oil supplies to Hungary halted due to Kiev forces’ strikes on Druzhba pipeline — Szijjarto
The Hungarian top diplomat noted that the security of his country's energy supply "is a matter of sovereignty"
Read more
US expert Ritter believes NATO eastward push over
Scott Ritter added that Russia speaks about beginning to remove military resources that had expanded eastward with NATO
Read more
Brussels wants to oust governments in Hungary, Slovakia, Serbia — Szijjarto
According to the Hungarian top diplomat, "Brussels has finally ceased to be a factor in world politics, as evidenced by the fact that Europe is not participating in the negotiations in Alaska"
Read more
Press review: EU scrambles ahead of Putin-Trump summit and Russia-US Arctic thaw odds good
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 14th
Read more
Ukraine planned to produce 200 Sapsan missiles monthly, FSB says
The media published FSB-intercepted communications on the matter between employees of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex
Read more
Russian offensive unstoppable, this is main reason for US wish to hold summit — expert
Joao Pitilho went on to highlight that the second catalyst for this summit is Trump’s desire to fulfill his electoral commitment to end the conflict
Read more
Russian Justice Ministry declares NGO Reporters without Borders undesirable
Earlier, the telecommunications watchdog restricted access to the Reporters Without Borders website in Russia
Read more
Ukraine can continue hostilities for up to six months without Western money, says envoy
"Kiev will continue its intensive military operations as long as it is supplied with weapons, data, intelligence, and money," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Lavrov responds to question about pre-summit jitters
"What is this?", the Russian foreign minister asked
Read more
Putin-Trump summit important for whole world, Dmitriev says
"We hope for a very constructive dialogue," special representative of the Russian president for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries said
Read more
Alaska summit may pave way for stable peace, opposition Ukrainian politician says
Viktor Medvedchuk pointed to the contradictions in Western narratives regarding peace efforts
Read more
INTERVIEW: Zelensky's non-invitation to Alaska recognition of his illegitimacy — envoy
As Rodion Miroshnik noted, according to sociologists in Ukraine, people there have a huge "desire to end the conflict and hostilities"
Read more
Russian shipyard floats out Project 22350 frigate Admiral Amelko
"The frigate features all combat capabilities and is capable of accomplishing a whole range of objectives typical of a multi-purpose ship both in the close-in and distant maritime zones," Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said
Read more
Mobilized Ukrainian soldiers surrender upon any opportunity — Russian commander
As Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov noted, there have been no cases of foreign mercenaries surrendering into captivity lately
Read more
Fast preparations, possible results: Kremlin on Putin-Trump meeting
Dmitry Peskov cautioned against making forecasts about the summit’s outcome, emphasizing the unpredictability of the discussions
Read more
Serbian president accuses protesters of trying to burn people alive
Interior Minister Ivica Dacic described the unrest as one of the most violent attacks on police in recent years
Read more
Updated remote control for Fagot ATGM undergoes testing in combat zone
According to a news release, representatives from PJSC Kirov Plant Mayak provided comprehensive instruction to operators of the Fagot ATGM belonging to one of the troop units deployed in the area
Read more
Lavrov, Darchiyev arrive in Anchorage to attend Russian-US summit
Face-to-face talks between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will take place on the joint base of the Air Force and US Army Elmendorf-Richardson
Read more
Russian troops enter outskirts of Kirovsk in Donetsk region — military expert
Ukraine’s military experiences a shortage of manpower in that frontline sector
Read more
Trump estimates probability of success of Alaska meeting with Putin at 75%
The US leader said that, if his talks with Vladimir Putin were successful, he could organize a trilateral meeting with Vladimir Zelensky
Read more
Trump says NATO should not serve as security guarantor for Kiev — Macron
The French president emphasized that it was a particularly sensitive issue for Russia
Read more
Russia hits EU-sponsored long-range missile production facilities in Ukraine
The Russian Federal Security Service reported that Sapsan operational-tactical missile systems are capable of delivering strikes deep inside Russian territory
Read more
Russia, India to continue increasing constructive bilateral cooperation, says Putin
Russian leader Vladimir Putin congratulated Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the republic’s Independence Day
Read more
Choosing Alaska for summit challenge for US Secret Service — Bloomberg
Along with ensuring security in Alaska, the Secret Service is preparing for a UN General Assembly to be held in New York in September, the agency notes
Read more
Press review: World awaits today's Putin-Trump summit amid Russian gains on battlefield
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 15th
Read more
Russian army controls all areas on border between DPR, Dnepropetrovsk Region -— expert
On August 14, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that servicemen from the Battlegroup South had liberated Iskra in the DPR
Read more
Iran working with Russia, China to prevent European sanctions — top diplomat
Earlier, the Axios news outlet reported, citing sources, that the US, UK, Germany, and France had agreed to set the end of August 2025 as the deadline to conclude a nuclear deal with Iran
Read more
Russia deals 'colossal' blow to Ukraine with Sapsan missile site strike — FSB
Earlier, the Federal Security Service Public Relations Center reported that a joint operation was carried out together with Russia’s Defense Ministry
Read more
INTERVIEW: Russian envoy names three options for Kiev's provocations before Alaska summit
The first direction, according to Rodion Miroshnik, is stepping up attacks on civilian targets
Read more
Trump says US may give Ukraine security guarantees but not in the form of NATO
Doanld Trump ruled out the scenario of Kiev joining NATO
Read more
Hundreds killed by Ukrainian troops for trying to cross over to Russia, envoy says
Rodion Miroshnik noted that there had been situations when the Ukrainian soldiers walked through the basements and cellars of residential buildings, tossing grenades at people "as a preventive measure"
Read more
Russian firms could be interested in working with rare earths in Alaska — MP
"Chukotka is nearby, our lands are nearby," Viktor Vodolatsky noted
Read more
Secretaries of state, finance, trade, as well as CIA chief accompanying Trump to Alaska
According to the US Administration, the delegation comprises 16 officials in total
Read more
Russian troops liberate two settlements in Ukraine operation over past day
Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Shcherbinovka and Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Iskra in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Read more
FSB publishes map clarifying potential range of Ukraine's Sapsan missile
According to the map, most of central Russia, including the Moscow Region, would have been within the missile’s range, along with almost all of Belarus, including its capital, Minsk
Read more
For breakthrough in peaceful settlement, Zelensky must be ousted — Rada lawmaker
Ukraine needs "a leader who is ready to conduct an honest dialogue", Artyom Dmytruk said
Read more
Russia cripples Ukraine's missile production, leaving it totally reliant on West — expert
"The destruction of these facilities, the remnants of the Soviet military-industrial complex, suggests that they are unlikely to fully restore their production cycle any time soon," Alexander Stepanov said
Read more
US top NATO commander in Europe is in Alaska for Putin-Trump Summit — CNN
The primary focus of the summit will be on the Ukrainian crisis, but broader issues related to peace, security, and pressing regional and international concerns will also be discussed
Read more
Alaska summit to be victory for Russia even without progress on Ukraine — New York Times
The very fact of the negotiations is already pulling Moscow out of international isolation and giving it a chance to influence Trump personally
Read more
Refusal from Kiev joining NATO to be achievement of one of special op’s goals — MP
Leonid Slutsky noted that Ukraine’s off-bloc and nuclear-free status has been and continues to be a goal of the special military operation
Read more
Experts to scrutinize Putin and Trump's body language at Alaska summit — The Hill
According to the newspaper, the relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin has been a subject of fascination for years
Read more
London wants to replace Zelensky with Zaluzhny — expert
"This is not being done even for the Ukrainian people," Alexander Ionov told TASS
Read more
Moscow expects Trump to pay return visit after Alaska summit — Russian envoy
Rodion Miroshnik stressed that Washington and Moscow share a broad agenda, covering international and global issues as well as direct economic, cultural, sporting, and other exchanges
Read more
Total of 235 Ukrainian militants convicted for crimes committed in Kursk Region
The committee also noted that, over the past two weeks, investigations were completed in six criminal cases against individuals from Brazil, Argentina, Lithuania, Georgia, and other countries who participated in hostilities on the Ukrainian side
Read more
Ukraine is essentially doomed to Afghanistan’s fate, says Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that "while relying on the patron, staying unaware that patron cares only about himself, not about you at all, you cannot expect that the interests of your people will somehow be taken into account"
Read more
Western air defense systems prove ineffective against Russian air strikes — source
In the course of the special military operation, combat crews of Russia’s air defense systems successfully intercept Western-manufactured surface-to-air missiles
Read more
Trump does not want to introduce new sanctions — White House
"Donald Trump is very wise about not broadcasting moves he may or may not make in the future," Karoline Leavitt stressed
Read more
EAEU countries’ mutual trade up 6.8% last year — Russian PM
According to Mikhail Mishustin, the volume of mutual trade approached 9 trillion rubles
Read more
Putin-Trump summit may last for six to seven hours, Kremlin anticipates
According to Dmitry Peskov, one-on-one meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will be followed by talks with their delegations
Read more
Production of Sapsan missiles in Ukraine financed by Germany — Federal Security Service
According to the FSB, Ukraine secretly developed its own missile program using technology and stockpiles left over from the Soviet Union
Read more
Russian lawmaker believes Russia-US summit in Alaska can become a historical milestone
Russia and the US are two leading nuclear powers, the nature of their interaction largely determines stability and global security, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the LDPR, said
Read more
Bessent urges Europeans to stop demanding anti-Russian sanctions
US President Donald Trump has worked out the negotiating strategy for the forthcoming talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and will be in a very strong position, Secretary of the Treasury added
Read more
Trump to attempt to resolve Ukrainian issue at historic Russia-US summit in Alaska — TV
"Still, there's always the possibility of a breakthrough given the US president's approach to diplomacy," the TV channel noted
Read more
Joint work of Russia, US on Alaska resources to develop nations’ economies — MP
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the main thing now is to develop a positive orientation in cooperation, which is being worked out between the countries
Read more
Ukrainian troops receive orders to step up shelling of LPR — governor
According to Leonid Pasechnik, there is also a possibility of an increase in sabotage operations
Read more
US to introduce tough sanctions against Russia if parties do not agree on Ukraine — Trump
The US leader added that he was doing this to save a lot of lives
Read more
Pentagon chief heading for Anchorage
US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine is also on his way to Anchorage
Read more
Everyone to benefit from ending attempts to isolate Russia, progress on Ukraine — Matlock
"As one who helped prepare for and participated in most US-USSR summit meetings, I can testify to their usefulness," former American ambassador to the Soviet Union said
Read more
Kiev's claims about Russian strike on market in Sumy are provocation — Defense Ministry
According to the report, Kiev aims to disrupt the upcoming Russian-American talks in Anchorage with this step
Read more
Ukraine plotted missile strikes deep inside Russia with NATO’s permission, says FSB
Earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service reported that four enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex involved in producing operational-tactical missile systems had been hit
Read more
Macron to meet with Zelensky after Russia-US summit — TV
According to the French president’s administration, the two maintain "permanent close dialogue"
Read more
Building railway tunnel between Russia, US would be beneficial to both countries - expert
According to Scott Spencer calculations, "the capacity of the Bering Strait tunnel on the Intercontinental railway is over 400 million tons a year."
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about fire incident at factory in Russia's Ryazan Region
The latest data indicates that five people were killed and more than 100 others were injured in the fire
Read more
Zelensky’s inner circle transfers $50 mln every month to UAE accounts — Turkish newspaper
At the same time, it published no documents to prove the transfers, according to Aydinlik
Read more
Trump says will be not 'be happy' if he doesn’t agree on ceasefire in Ukraine with Putin
The US president said that he wants to see a ceasefire rapidly
Read more
Russian President Putin is 'smart guy' in politics, says Trump
"We get along, there's a good respect level on both sides, and I think something's going to come of it," the US leader said
Read more
INTERVIEW: Zelensky unacceptable for agreements on Ukraine, unable to sign deals — envoy
"For the international community, both those in favor and those against, his signature will be void," Rodion Miroshnik added
Read more
Kiev accepts only two Ukrainian POWs from list of 1,000 as part of swap — Medinsky
Russia returned 84 servicemen from Ukrainian territory in exchange for 84 Ukrainian prisoners of war
Read more
Zelensky to sabotage any steps towards peace to stay in power — Rada lawmaker
"This is a threat to him," Artyom Dmytruk said
Read more
Trump treats Putin as equal, ignores Canada, Europe — Canadian daily
On Friday, a pair of new like-minded people will meet in Alaska: US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the article says
Read more
Rift between Russia, US good for no nation — former ambassador Matlock
He also noted the symbolism of the venue chosen for the Russian-American summit
Read more
Russia advances at Stavki in Donetsk People’s Republic, Kiev beefs up defenses — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Ukrainian army is increasing its forces in this area in an attempt to stabilize the front line
Read more
US should exclude issue of Ukraine's NATO accession from agenda, says German politician
Sahra Wagenknecht added that Europeans and Vladimir Zelensky "must also rule out the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO to demonstrate that they genuinely want peace"
Read more
Europe, Kiev 'holding their breath' on eve of Putin-Trump summit — El Pais
According to the report, the fear is that, despite promises from Washington, Vladimir Putin will end up bringing Donald Trump over to his side
Read more
Daily Telegraph columnist urges West to realize Ukraine lost war
In Sherelle Jacobs' opinion, Europe's outrage over this is not without hypocrisy, as the reason for this situation was not only a change in the US position, but also "Europe's disastrous refusal to invest in its own defence"
Read more
Russia negotiating construction of small modular NPPs with Iran — Rosatom CEO
In early 2025 Iran suggested that the agenda of cooperation in nuclear energy with Russia be expanded by adding the construction of small modular nuclear power plants in the Islamic Republic to the discussion, Alexey Likhachev noted
Read more
Europe should not torpedo efforts to resolve conflict in Ukraine — German politician
Sara Wagenknecht, leader of the German party Sara Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice, warned that the danger of the Ukraine conflict escalating into a large-scale European war remains unresolved
Read more
US declassifies emails exposing Russiagate fraud
In 2016, US intelligence agencies accused Russia of interfering in the American electoral process
Read more