Russia looking to discuss relations with US at Anchorage summit — envoy

ANCHORAGE /Alaska/, August 15. /TASS/. The Russian side is planning to discuss all issues around relations between Moscow and Washington, Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev told reporters.

"Agenda across the board," the diplomat said in response to a question regarding topics that the Russian side expects to raise at the upcoming talks.

According to Darchiev, Russia is looking forward to steady progress in its relations with the United States. "A gradual, sustainable, and steady progress, I think," he noted.

Also, Russia awaits "a positive" outcome from the Alaska summit, said the ambassador who is a member of the Russian delegation.