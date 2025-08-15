Russian air defenses destroy seven Ukrainian assault drones over Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Air defense forces destroyed seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) within a one-hour period over Russia’s Belgorod Region on late Friday afternoon, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"On August 15, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Moscow time [11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. GMT], on-duty air defense forces destroyed seven Ukrainian UAVs over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry reported earlier in the day that 11 more enemy’s UAVs were downed by Russian air defense forces in the airspace over the Belgorod Region between 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. GMT).