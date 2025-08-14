Putin, Trump to discuss Ukrainian conflict settlement at Alaska Summit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. A possible resolution of the ongoing Ukrainian conflict to be in the top of discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump during their summit meeting on August 15 in Alaska, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Issues related to the Ukrainian [conflict] settlement will be discussed. The nature [of the talks] is very complex, extremely multi-layered," Peskov told journalists.

Late last week, US President Trump announced his intention to meet personally with his Russian counterpart in Alaska on August 15.

Announced plans for these talks were also confirmed by Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov. According to Ushakov, Putin and Trump will "undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis."

The Kremlin expects the next meeting between the two presidents to take place on Russian soil, Ushakov added.

Friday's Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska comes on the heels of the Russian president’s meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin on August 6.