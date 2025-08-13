Lavrov to hold talks with Indian foreign minister in Moscow on August 21

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks on August 21 with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar who will be on an official visit in Moscow, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Fadeyev said.

"On August 21, talks will be held between [Russian Foreign] Minister [Sergey Lavrov] and his Indian counterpart [Subrahmanyam] Jaishankar, who will be in Moscow on an official visit to participate in the 26th meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Indian commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation," he told a briefing.

The heads of the foreign policy departments will discuss "the most important issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as current aspects of interaction in international formats," Fadeyev added.