Prisoner swap may be raised at Russian-US summit, Human Rights Council member says

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. An exchange of prisoners and broader humanitarian issues are pressing topics that could be addressed during the upcoming meeting between Russian and US leaders, Alexander Ionov, a member of the Standing Commission on International Cooperation of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights (HRC), has told TASS.

"The matter of prisoner exchanges and humanitarian cooperation remains highly relevant between our countries today. Russia continues to maintain open channels of communication through diplomatic means, as these are of great importance," Ionov stated, when asked whether the issue might be raised during the upcoming summit between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska.

Ionov also pointed out that the US Department of Justice annually issues sealed warrants for several dozen Russian citizens who are detained in third countries at the request of the United States. He cited the recent case of Russian basketball player Daniil Kasatkin, who was detained in France at the request of US authorities. Kasatkin was taken into custody at Paris’s Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport on June 21, suspected of involvement in a hacker network that deploys ransomware against American companies and federal agencies.