MELITOPOL, August 13. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is deliberately intensifying attacks, terrorist and informational provocations against the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant on the eve of important international meetings and negotiations on Ukraine, Communications Director Yevgeniya Yashina said.

"Regular shelling is aimed not so much at damaging infrastructure, but rather at information provocations carefully synchronized with the diplomatic calendar. Their frequency naturally increases before important international negotiations," she told TASS.

She said that the purpose of these terrorist attacks is "to falsely claim that the safety of nuclear power plants is not ensured." Yashina noted that the daily intense shelling cannot but affect the psychological state of the Energodar residents, "and such attacks look all the more cynical." According to her, despite constant provocations from the Ukrainian troops, the operational safety of the nuclear power plant is fully ensured.

On August 12, the Ukrainian army shelled the territory near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, setting ablaze the hydraulic structures of the station. According to station director Yury Chernichuk, the employees of the nuclear power plant were not injured, and critical equipment was not damaged. However, the emergency occurred at a distance of 700 meters from the perimeter of the station, which he called "critically close." The fire was put out by the Emergencies Ministry. Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) working at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant have been notified of the incident.

On June 5 and 6, 2025, on the eve of a meeting between Rosatom Head Alexey Likhachev and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Kaliningrad, the Ukrainian army attacked the energy depot and the infrastructure of the nuclear power plant several times. The station interpreted that as a pressure tactic. Also, the Kiev regime actively attacked the territory of the nuclear power plant and its satellite city of Energodar close to the dates of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will meet on August 15 in Alaska. Putin's last visit to the United States took place in 2015.