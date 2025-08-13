Russian diplomat questions value add from EU meetings with US officials

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexey Fadeyev assesses EU requests to hold meetings with senior US officials ahead of the Alaska summit as dubious, questioning what could be gained from them.

"These meetings that the Europeans are begging to hold, we view them as having no value either politically or practically," the Russian diplomat said at a news briefing.

In Fadeyev’s opinion, the verbal support offered by Europe towards diplomatic efforts made by Washington and Moscow to resolve the Ukraine crisis is pure lip service." "The EU’s rhetoric regarding the alleged support of efforts toward peace is an attempt to stifle the process of resolving the conflict," he argued.

Brussels makes no secret that, "regardless of the outcome of the Russian-US summit, the European Union will continue pumping the Kiev regime with weapons and money and keep making attempts to increase the sanctions pressure on Russia," Fadeyev maintained.