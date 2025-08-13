Russia expects EU will not resort to provocations ahead of Alaska summit — MFA

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Moscow anticipates that European nations will refrain from provocations that could disrupt the upcoming Russia-US summit in Alaska, according to Deputy Foreign Ministry Spokesman Alexey Fadeyev during a news briefing.

"We will closely monitor the actions of European countries in relation to the summit and expect that no steps will be taken that might impede its progress or the achievement of constructive agreements," Fadeyev stated.

On August 8, President Donald Trump expressed his expectation to meet with President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. These plans were subsequently confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov. The leaders are set to focus on exploring options for a long-term peace settlement concerning the Ukrainian crisis. Ushakov also highlighted that in Alaska and the Arctic region, Russia and the United States share intersecting economic interests, with significant prospects for large-scale, mutually beneficial projects. The Kremlin anticipates that the next meeting between Putin and Trump will take place on Russian soil, Ushakov added.