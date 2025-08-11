Ukrainian army launches over 140 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, August 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military launched 143 drones and 50 projectiles at eight municipalities in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, killing a civilian and leaving four people injured, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The town of Shebekino and the villages of Voznesenovka, Malomikhailovka, Murom, Nezhegol, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Shchigorevka and Bondarenkov came under fire in the Shebekinsky Municipal District. Four attacks were carried out, which involved 15 projectiles and 27 drones; 26 of the UAVs were jammed and shot down. A female civilian was killed in a strike on the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka. <...> Three fighters of the Orlan unit suffered injuries in a shelling attack while carrying out their duties on the village of Malomikhailovka," he wrote on Telegram, adding that three private houses, an apartment building and three cars had been damaged in the municipality.

According to the governor, eight projectiles and two drones were launched at the Belgorodsky District. An FPV drone strike on a car left its driver injured; an apartment in a high-rise residential building was damaged. Fifty-four drones attacked the Valuisky District, damaging a church, an apartment building and nine private houses.

The Ukrainian army launched 19 projectiles and 30 unmanned aerial vehicles on the Graivoronsky District, damaging four private houses and five cars. Attacks on the Krasnoyaruzhsky District involved four projectiles and 22 drones; four cars and a communication facility were damaged.

Four projectiles were launched at the Volokonovsky District, damaging a unit of special equipment. Air defenses shot down eight drones over the Alexeyevsky and Rakityansky districts; there were no casualties or damage.