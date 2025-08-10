Putin, Kyrgyz president discuss bilateral relations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Current issues of bilateral relations and cooperation within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) were among the topics of a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Japarov, the Kremlin press service said.

"The leaders discussed a range of current issues of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, as well as cooperation within integration associations, including the CSTO, where Kyrgyzstan holds presidency this year," it said.

Putin will visit Kyrgyzstan in November to attend a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council. Russia is among Kyrgyzstan’s largest trade and economic partners, with trade between the two countries amounting to $3.5 billion in 2024. In 2025, the countries plan to raise the trade volume to $5 billion.