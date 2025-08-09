Putin talks to president of Brazil over telephone — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have had a telephone conversation, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin informed his Brazilian counterpart about the main results of the recent meeting with Special Envoy of the President of the United States, Steve Witkoff. The Brazilian president expressed support for the efforts aimed at helping resolve the Ukrainian crisis," the statement said.

The two heads of state also "confirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening Russian-Brazilian strategic partnership relations, as well as cooperation within the framework of BRICS."

The telephone conversation with the Brazilian president was the latest in a series of contacts between the Russian head of state and foreign leaders in recent days. As Putin's Aide Yury Ushakov previously said, Moscow is informing its friends and partners around the world about the results of Witkoff's visit to Russia on August 6, when he was received by President Putin.

Russia and the United States have agreed to hold a meeting of the leaders on August 15 in Alaska.