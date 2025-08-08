{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

IN BRIEF: What we know about thwarted Ukrainian drone attack on Sochi

According to a TASS correspondent, vacationers were evacuated from the beaches and outdoor pools in Sirius, rescuers and hotel staff ushered them to safety
© Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense/TASS

SOCHI, August 8. /TASS/. Russia’s air defenses in Sochi have been busy fighting back Ukrainian drones, said head of the city administration Andrey Proshunin.

Dmitry Plishkin, head of the administration of the federal territory of Sirius, also warned of the threat of a UAV attack.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the situation.

Attack repelled

- A drone attack threat was announced in the Krasnodar Region.

- The air defense system is working in Sochi, repelling the attack of Ukrainian UAVs, said Proshunin.

- All emergency services are on high alert. They are coordinated by the city's operational headquarters.

Evacuation

- According to a TASS correspondent, vacationers were evacuated from the beaches and outdoor pools in Sirius, rescuers and hotel staff ushered them to safety.

- Several hotels are using underground parking lots as shelters.

- People were advised not to go out and to stay away from windows.

- Guests and residents of Sochi are being evacuated from the city's beaches, the Telegram channel of the crisis center of the Krasnodar Region said.

Operation of airports and border checkpoint

- Restrictions were imposed on the operation of the Sochi and Gelendzhik airports. The restrictions were later lifted from Sochi airport.

- The crews of 17 aircraft left for other airfields, the Telegram channel of the Federal Air Transport Agency said.

- The Psou checkpoint, located on the border of Abkhazia with Russia, is temporarily closed because of the threat of attack by Ukrainian drones, the State Security Service of Abkhazia said.

- Restrictions apply to both pedestrian and transport crossings.

- A line of cars two kilometers long formed at the Psou checkpoint, the Abkhazian Interior Ministry said.

- All combat crews of the air defense system located in the border territories on the Abkhaz side were put on alert.

- Traffic through the Adler automobile checkpoint on the border with Abkhazia was suspended.

