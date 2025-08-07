Russia, India to set dates for new full-scale talks between Putin, Modi — Shoigu

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. It is important for Moscow and New Delhi to determine the timing of new full-scale negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting with National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval.

"A multi-level trust-based political dialogue is effectively functioning between our countries now. It is based on regular contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is important to determine the dates for the next full-scale negotiations between our leaders," he said.

Russia and India are linked by "strong, time-tested ties of friendship," Shoigu noted, adding that for Moscow the most important thing is to comprehensively strengthen the special privileged strategic partnership with India, which is based on "mutual respect, trust, equal consideration of each other's interests, and the desire to promote a unifying agenda."

"We are committed to further active cooperation to form a new, more just and sustainable world order, ensure the rule of international law and jointly combat modern challenges and threats," Russian Security Council Secretary stressed.

"We attach particular importance to continuing the dialogue on bilateral and regional issues through the Security Councils of the two countries. Regular consultations contribute to deepening the Russian-Indian relations and bringing them to a new, higher quality level amid the current complicated international environment," he concluded.

On August 6, the US imposed additional tariffs of 25% on India in connection with its purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products. Washington may take similar measures against other countries, according to Trump’s executive order. This brings tariffs on Indian goods imported to the US to 50%. The Indian Foreign Ministry slammed those actions as unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable, adding that the country would take all necessary measures to protect its national interests.