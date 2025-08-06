Russian president, king of Malaysia begin negotiations in private

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Malaysia’s Supreme Ruler, Ibrahim Iskandar, have commenced one-on-one negotiations in the Green Drawing Room of the Grand Kremlin Palace following the official welcoming ceremony.

The Supreme Ruler’s visit to Russia is a state visit of the highest diplomatic rank - a rare occasion that typically occurs only once during a ruler’s reign. Notably, this marks the first trip by a Malaysian head of state to Russia since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1967.

The Russian delegation accompanying President Putin includes Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov, and Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov.

High-level discussions between Russia and Malaysia have already taken place earlier this year, in May, when Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited Moscow. During that visit, Putin extended an invitation to Malaysia’s Supreme Ruler to visit Russia.