PREVIEW: Putin to meet with King of Malaysia in Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is to receive the King of Malaysia Ibrahim in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

As the Kremlin press service announced, Putin will discuss the development of Russian-Malaysian relations with the Supreme Ruler of the Southeast Asian country, and will also touch upon current international and regional issues.

The elected monarch arrived in Russia the day before and will stay in the country until August 10. Besides Moscow, the Supreme Ruler will also visit Kazan. This is the first trip of the Malaysian head of state to Russia since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the USSR and Malaysia in 1967.

Putin sent an invitation to Sultan Ibrahim to visit Russia. The President spoke about this in May, when Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited Moscow.

The official Kuala Lumpur regards the king's state visit to Russia as opening a new page in relations between the two countries. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim noted the monarch's contribution to strengthening Malaysia's international status, and also stated the kingdom's interest in Russian investments in energy, space, the defense industry, and agriculture.

Malaysia is a federal elective monarchy. The supreme ruler, the king, is elected for 5 years by the governments of the 9 states that make up the federation. The Sultan of Johor, Ibrahim ibn Iskandar, has held this post since 2024.