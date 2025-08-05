King of Malaysia arrives in Russia on state visit

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has arrived in Russia on a state visit, a TASS correspondent reported.

His plane has landed in Moscow’s Vnukovo-2 Airport. This is the first visit by a Malaysian leader to Russia since diplomatic ties with the Soviet Union were established in 1967.

Earlier, the Kremlin press service said that "on August 6, Vladimir Putin is to hold talks with Sultan Ibrahim. The further development of Russian-Malaysian relations, as well as a number of international and regional issues will be on the agenda."