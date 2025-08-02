Putin congratulates paratroopers on Airborne Forces Day

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the servicemen and veterans on their professional holiday, as well as on the 95th anniversary of the creation of the Airborne Forces, noting their courage, fearlessness, and strength of spirit as examples of true patriotism.

"Over the years, representatives of the legendary ‘winged infantry’ have written many vivid and unforgettable pages in the heroic chronicle of the Motherland. Your courage, fearlessness, and strength of spirit will always be an example of true patriotism, loyalty to the oath, and military duty. These qualities are fully reflected in your powerful motto, ‘No one but us.’ Everyone who has served in the Airborne Forces has looked up to it," the head of state said in his congratulatory statement published on the Kremlin website.

Putin expressed special gratitude to the veterans of the Great Patriotic War, who have "bold and courageous combat operations" behind them.

The president also recognized the contributions of the current generation of servicemen and officers who uphold and advance the traditions of the Airborne Forces and honor the principles of strong airborne brotherhood. Putin added that the current generation of paratroopers "is valiantly fighting for truth and justice in the course of a special military operation, honorably defending our national interests."

He expressed confidence that they will continue to contribute significantly to strengthening the combat power of the Russian Armed Forces and ensuring the country's defense capability and security.

"I wish you success and all the best," the Russian president concluded.