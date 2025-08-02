Flights from Riyadh to Moscow proves strong ties between two countries — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Scheduled flights between Saudi Arabia and Russia proves the strong relationship between the two countries, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special envoy of the Russian President Kirill Dmitriev said.

"The scheduled air service between our countries has become the reality. Flights will be made thrice per week and the plans are in place to launch a route to St. Petersburg. This is a clear confirmation of growing interrelation between Russia and Saudi Arabia," Dmitriev wrote on his Telegram account.

The Flynas airline made the first direct scheduled flight between Saudi Arabia and Russia on Friday.