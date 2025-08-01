DONETSK, August 1. /TASS/. Russian forces have decimated units of the elite Skala airborne assault regiment of the Ukrainian armed forces, which had been recently redeployed to the Dnepropetrovsk Region. According to military sources cited by TASS, the enemy units were eliminated in groups following their identification through advanced monitoring systems.

"The recently arrived Skala units were promptly targeted and destroyed by FAB bombs. Although they had dispersed into smaller groups, this did not prevent their destruction. We observed and tracked all movements. As a result, six large groups - each comprising up to a platoon - were neutralized," the sources stated.

Earlier reports indicated that Russian troops successfully eliminated a substantial contingent of the Skala regiment during fierce fighting in the village of Novoukrainka in the Donetsk People's Republic.