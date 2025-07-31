DONETSK, July 31. /TASS/. Following their withdrawal from Chasov Yar in the DPR, Ukrainian forces launched widespread strikes against the remaining infrastructure. According to military sources cited by TASS, at least 50% of the city's infrastructure has been effectively destroyed as a result of these attacks.

"The enemy consistently targets the surviving infrastructure in settlements from which they are being pushed out," the sources explained. "Chasov Yar is no exception. Each time they are driven from a particular area, they respond with massive assaults on infrastructure. At first glance, it appears that at least half of the city's infrastructure has been practically obliterated in such a barbaric manner."

The assaults involved kamikaze drones, explosive devices, and mines - including anti-tank mines - dropped from heavy hexacopters. Additionally, military officials report extensive strikes with barrel and rocket artillery, as well as long-range missile systems. Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Chasov Yar. The fighting for the city lasted over a year and was among the most fiercely contested in the Donbass Region, owing to its complex terrain and strategic architectural and infrastructural features.