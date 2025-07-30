MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Non-NATO members Moldova and Georgia are ideal proxy springboards for confrontation with Russia, since they are not covered by Article 5 of the NATO Charter, which the West actively uses by deploying its weapons and training the local military systematically as part of large-scale international drills, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, said.

"The fact that Moldova is not a member of the [North Atlantic] Alliance and, accordingly, is not subject to the rules related to Article 5 of the NATO Charter on Collective Defense, makes it suitable for deploying forces and assets as part of the strategy to neutralize the military potential of the Russian Armed Forces in the Northern Black Sea region, generally excluding direct negative consequences for the rest of the bloc's countries," the expert, who is also a senior researcher at the Institute of Latin America of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told TASS.

He explained that by using Moldova as a proxy, NATO avoids the risk of being directly drawn into a military confrontation with Russia. The non-aligned status of a country is a determining factor that contributes to a tacit buildup of enemy forces and assets, including the deployment of training bases for personnel of the national armed forces and special services.

For instance, from August 4-18, the republic will host the Fire Shield - 2025 military drills alongside two NATO countries - the United States and Romania.

According to Stepanov, these drills are systematic and align with NATO's general policy of conducting maneuvers to ensure cohesion and increase NATO's mobility and logistical capabilities on the eastern flank.

Moldova is being used to contain Russia mainly through pressure on Transnistria, while Georgia, which is "non-aligned but is actively drifting towards the alliance," is preparing for a similar role in the Black Sea. This is why the alliance's drills, including naval ones, are also held on its territory. On July 25, the Defense Ministry of the Caucasian Republic launched multinational NATO drills Agile Spirit 2025, jointly led by Koba Grigoriya, Commander of Georgia’s Western Defense Forces and William Cox, representative of the National Guard of the US State of Georgia. The drills are being held in Krtsanisi, at the Georgia-NATO joint center, at the training ground and training center in Vaziani, at the training territory in Norio and the military bases of Mukhrovani and Senaki with the participation of military personnel from Georgia and NATO countries.

This means there is a systematic preparation of sites for pumping up the military potential of the alliance in the territories of supposedly neutral neighboring states with Russia.

"One can clearly see the formation of local points of projection of military force, forming a networked pro-Western foothold in the Russian border region," the expert concludes.