Putin to have many topics for talks with Malaysian king — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin attaches great importance to relations with Malaysia, so there will be many topics for the upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Malaysia's Supreme Ruler Ibrahim, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing.

"Indeed, such contacts are being prepared. Bilateral relations with Malaysia are something we attach great importance to, so there will be many topics for talks," Peskov said about the agenda of the meeting between Putin and Ibrahim in Moscow.

Asked whether there will be a discussion of the Russian leader's possible visit to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in October this year, to which the Russian president was invited by the Malaysian side, Peskov declined to answer. "It's too early to talk about this," he said.

The Star newspaper previously reported that Malaysia's Supreme Ruler Ibrahim would pay a state visit to Russia in August. According to the daily, a briefing by the royal protocol service on the upcoming visit took place at the Istana Negara Palace, the official royal residence in Kuala Lumpur. The event was attended by Russia’s Ambassador to Malaysia Nail Latypov.

Malaysia is a federal elective monarchy. The supreme ruler, the king, is elected for five years by the governments of the nine states that make up the federation. Since 2024, this post has been held by the Sultan of Johor Ibrahim ibni Sultan Iskandar.