Iran open to IAEA oversight, but is focused on domestic stability — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Iran is not shutting the door on oversight from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but its top priority is to stabilize the situation in the country, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"I think that Iran has managed to take a balanced and mature position in this difficult situation, refraining from slamming the door and instead working to build a dialogue," he told a briefing. "The Iranians say publicly that they are not planning to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, that they are going to honor the safeguards agreement with the IAEA, which means that necessary cooperation formats, including inspections, will stay in place. But before this happens, Iran needs time to settle the situation [inside the country]."

The Russian diplomat emphasized that Iran is not refusing from dialogue with the IAEA, "but they need to weigh the risks that surfaced during the US and Israel’s attacks on Iranian nuclear sites."

"That is why, as the first step, they have agreed to receive an IAEA secretariat delegation led by the deputy director general and head of the Department of Safeguards [Massimo Aparo] to decide on how to move forward rather than to let them visit any of the sites," he explained.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage. Later, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which went into effect on June 24.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA. However, the country’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on July 22 that Iran doesn’t rule out that the agency’s inspector would be allowed to visit Iranian facilities at some point in the future and on July 25, the ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, announced a visit by an IAEA delegation in the coming weeks.