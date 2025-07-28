No groundwork for Putin-Trump meeting in Turkey, only Erdogan’s intention — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. There are currently no specific plans to organize a meeting in Turkey between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"So far, there is only the political will expressed by the President of Turkey, but no specific preparations have been made," the Kremlin representative noted.

On July 25, Erdogan said he planned to speak by phone with both Putin and Trump about the possibility of a Ukraine-related meeting in Istanbul.