Russian upper house speaker arrives in Geneva for conference of parliament speakers

GENEVA, July 27. /TASS/. Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, has arrived in Geneva to attend the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament.

"The Federal Assembly (Russia’s bicameral parliament) delegation led by Federation Council speaker Valentina Matviyenko has arrived in Geneva to take part in events organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union on July 28 through 30. She will address the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament as part of the General Debate on A world in turmoil: Parliamentary cooperation and multilateralism for peace, justice and prosperity for all," the Federation Council press service said.

Apart from that, Matviyenko will take part in the 15th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament and hold a series of bilateral meetings, including with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Tulia Ackson.

The Russian delegation also includes deputy speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev, chairperson of the Federation Council committee on science, education, and culture Lilia Gumerova, first deputy chairman of the Federation Council international committee Andrey Denisov, deputy speaker of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Pyotr Tolstoy, and chairman of the State Duma international committee and leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky.