Putin awarded Maritime Board’s first Medal For Fidelity to Navy

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Nikolay Patrushev, presidential aide and chairman of the Russian Maritime Board, has awarded the Board’s first newly established Medal For Fidelity to the Navy to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The ceremony was held at the St. Petersburg State Maritime Technical University, which Patrushev is an alumnus of.

The medal was awarded to the head of state "for great personal contribution to the development of Russia’s Navy, strengthening the country’s naval might, maintaining strategic and regional security in the world ocean."

Putin established the Maritime Board in August 2024. The Board is responsible for the country’s national maritime policy, defending national interests and strengthening defense capacities of the Russian navy.