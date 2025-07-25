St. Petersburg cancels July 27 Navy Day naval parade

ST. PETERSBURG, July 25. /TASS/. The main naval parade and the passage of ships and hydroscooters marking Navy Day have been canceled in St. Petersburg.

According to the press service of the municipal transportation committee, no events will be held in the city’s waterways.

"The events dedicated to Navy Day celebrations will not be held in St. Petersburg’s waterways on July 27. Fireworks, the main naval parade as well as the passage of sailing vessels, rowboats, motorboats and hydroscooters have been canceled," it said in a statement.

Navy Day was marked for the first time on July 24, 1939. Back then, it coincided with the 35th birthday of People’s Commissar of the Navy Nikolay Kuznetsov, who put forth an initiative to establish a professional holiday of the Soviet Navy. The 120th anniversary of his birthday was marked in 2024.

The July 27, 2017 presidential decree re-established the tradition of holding the main naval parade on Navy Day. In 2025, it is canceled for the first time in nine years for security reasons.