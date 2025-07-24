Russia moves full steam ahead with modernization of Navy — Putin

SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, July 24. /TASS/. Russia is moving ahead with plans to modernize its Navy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We will definitely and fully implement our plans to create a modern Navy, ensure Russia's security and our national interests in all areas of the world ocean. There can be no doubt about this," the head of state said at the flag-raising ceremony on the nuclear-powered missile submarine Knyaz Pozharsky.

"In total, more than 70 ships are in various stages of readiness at the Russian shipyards. So, only here, at Sevmash, it is planned to build six new nuclear submarines by 2030."

According to him, such "steady and systematic work will increase the economic stability of the industry's enterprises and related companies, which is extremely important - it will help attract promising personnel and further develop high-tech solutions.".