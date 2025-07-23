Russia says humanitarian agreements from previous rounds fulfilled

ISTANBUL, July 23. /TASS/. All humanitarian points of the previous agreements from the previous round of negotiations with Ukraine have been fulfilled, Vladimir Medinsky, Russian Presidential Aide and head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul said after the third round of talks with Ukraine.

"We have stated that all the agreements on the humanitarian track that were negotiated last time have been fulfilled," he said.

The first round of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul on May 16. It ended with agreements on the exchange of prisoners of war according to the "1,000 to 1,000" formula and a decision to draft memoranda on overcoming the crisis.

The second round of resumed direct talks was also held in Istanbul on June 2, when the parties exchanged the draft memoranda and agreed on the exchange of seriously wounded prisoners of war and the bodies of the dead. Moscow also handed over several thousand bodies of the dead to Kiev.