DONETSK, July 22. /TASS/. A group of Latin American mercenaries fled the settlement of Aleksandrograd in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) a day after their deployment to the frontline, a source in Russian defense circles told TASS on Tuesday.

"Brave Latin Americans equipped to the teeth fled Aleksandrograd in panic, using any possible means of transportation, chaotically. There was nothing left of their bravery," the defense source said.

The Latin American mercenaries fled the battlefield as Russian forces pounded Ukrainian army positions in precision strikes. The fleeing foreign mercenaries were also attacked by Russian FPV drones, he added.

It was reported on July 21 that the Ukrainian army had deployed a group of Latin American mercenaries to the settlement of Aleksandrograd in the Donetsk People’s Republic.