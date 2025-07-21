Russia asks OPCW to probe into chemical weapons use by Ukraine — envoy

THE HAGUE, July 21. /TASS/. Russia has lodged an official request to deploy a technical mission of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to assist in investigating the possible use of such weapons in the Ukrainian conflict zone, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin said.

"Russia’s national body of the Chemical Weapons Convention - the Industry and Trade Ministry - has made the decision to submit a request for sending to Russia experts of the technical secretariat," he said.

In his words, such a request can be made per Article 8 of the Chemical Weapons Convention, if it is suspected that chemical weapons have been used.

Tarabrin added that during the 109th session of the organization’s Executive Council, OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias informed CWC signatories that the organization had received Russia’s request.

Moscow, in turn, expects a constructive response to its request, and expresses its readiness for an open dialogue on a professional and depoliticized basis, the envoy added.