MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian fake news about heavy losses suffered by the Russian Armed Forces during the assault on Kondratovka in the Sumy Region is aimed at justifying Ukraine’s own failed tactics and missing personnel, Russian security agencies told TASS.

"Enemy sources are widely disseminating information about ‘colossal losses’ suffered by our troops in battles for the small village of Kondratovka. In fact, the enemy is trying to justify its own ‘cannon fodder assaults’ and the hundreds of missing forcibly mobilized Ukrainians from the 225th separate assault regiment," the agency’s source said.

According to a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry on June 4, fighters from the Battlegroup North completed the liberation of Kondratovka in the Sumy Region.