MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian propaganda outlets are spreading false assertions that the Battlegroup North will advance toward Kupyansk after liberating Volchansk in the Kharkov Region and are deliberately misrepresenting the situation on the ground, Russian security agencies told TASS.

"Enemy military analysts are confident that the fighters of the Battlegroup North intend to clear Volchansk and move southeast to join forces with units of the Battlegroup West advancing toward Kupyansk. The enemy traditionally complains about a lack of personnel and fortifications on this section of the front, which is untrue," the agency's source said.

According to the source, such statements are intended to justify Ukraine’s setbacks in this part of the front.