Kremlin to make announcement as soon as date is set for talks with Ukraine — spokesman

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The Kremlin will make an announcement as soon as there is certainty on a date for the third round of talks on Ukraine, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We call for a third round of talks. As soon as there is final clarity on dates, we will inform you," he said, commenting on media reports that the third round of talks may take place on July 23-24.

A source close to the Russian negotiating team confirmed to TASS earlier that Kiev had invited Moscow to hold the next round of talks this week.