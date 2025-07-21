Next round of Russia-Ukraine talks expected in Istanbul at the end of this week — source

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The next round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev is expected to take place in Istanbul at the end of this week, a source told TASS.

"We’re talking about the end of the week, with dates still being finalized," the source said.

Earlier, a source told TASS that Istanbul would remain the venue for Russian-Ukrainian negotiations. Another source close to the Russian delegation confirmed that Ukraine had proposed holding a new round of talks with Russia this week.

In a video address posted on his Telegram channel, Vladimir Zelensky stated that the proposal to hold a new round of negotiations this week was made to the Russian side by the head of Ukraine’s delegation in Istanbul, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.