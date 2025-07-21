Ukrainian army attacks Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 80 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, July 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attacked eight districts of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 48 munitions and 82 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past 24 hours, injuring five civilians, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"In the Shebekinsky municipal district, the town of Shebekino, the settlement of Shamino, the villages of Bolshetroitskoye, Grafovka, Korovino, Maksimovka and Novaya Tavolzhanka came under two bombardments by two munitions and attacks by 28 drones, of which 17 were suppressed. Three civilians suffered in the past 24 hours," the governor said, adding that the attacks on the district damaged 12 private houses, an outbuilding, three gas pipes, two cars, a commercial facility, a balcony of an apartment in a residential building, three auxiliary structures, an electricity transmission line, a fence of a household and two minivans.

During the last 24 hours, the Ukrainian military attacked nine settlements of the Belgorodsky district with 10 UAVs, injuring a Gazel minivan driver and damaging a warehouse, a building of an enterprise, a car, an administrative building of an enterprise and a Gazel minivan. He said.

The Valuisky district came under a bombardment by five munitions and an attack by four Ukrainian UAVs. A drone attack on a private house injured a woman and damaged an electricity transmission line while an ensuing fire destroyed a truck cabin, the governor said.

The Graivoronsky district came under a bombardment by 10 munitions and attacks by eight Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged four private houses, a car, an electricity transmission line while an ensuing fire destroyed a private house. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was attacked by 31 munitions and 28 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged a communications facility, a building of a social facility and an administrative building, he said.

Air defenses shot down three Ukrainian UAVs over the Gubkinsky and Yakovlevsky districts, with no damage or casualties reported, the governor said.

"In the Borisovsky district, the village of Novoaleksandrovka was attacked by a drone, which damaged a car," he added.